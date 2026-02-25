Duchess Sophie makes ultimate sacrifice to save lives: Palace shares details

Duchess Sophie took a bold step as she put the humanity first over her ailing husband Prince Edward.

The mother of two looked somber during her life-saving mission in Somalia, highlighting the threat of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie, at the request of the Foreign Office, arrived on a two-day visit in the east African country to raise awareness of the ongoing issue amid her husband's health struggle.

She seemingly put her husband's health crisis aside, prioritising her mission to save innocent lives.

The royal family shared photos and details on its official Instagram as the Duchess met with the wives of Somali soldiers in a village.

The Palace wrote: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Somalia to continue her work supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in the region.

In conversation with Sophie, the wives of Somali forces explained the challenges they face during the war.

She also visited a hospital in the centre of Mogadishu, where the 61-year-old learnt about the impact of a UK-supported sexual and reproductive health service programme operating in regions affected by insecurity and displacement.

Sophie's trip was not announced in advance for security reasons, with UK citizens currently advised to avoid all travel to the areas Sophie visited due to the threat from terrorist groups and continuing violence.