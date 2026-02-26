Prince Harry, Meghan make urgent plea from Jordan amid worsening crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are on a two-day visit to Jordan to highlight the humanitarian crisis taking place in the Middle East, made an important request as the situation worsens for refugees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had arrived on Wednesday to witness how the country had been taking on the humanitarian responsibility of facilitating refugees from Syria and Gaza.

The former working royals had also attended a high-level roundtable talk, convened by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, and highlighted the need to “integrate mental health into primary care”.

The participants at the talks, which included UN leaders and donors, highlighted that mental health “must be treated as a first-response priority, not a secondary consideration, and that frontline responders themselves need sustained support”.

They also spoke about the widening funding gap for the health and humanitarian services and how it can be resolved to prevent the worsening crisis.

The couple, who are parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet, were visibly left upset witnessing the extent of suffering the medical evacuees had experienced.

Prince Harry and Meghan may have left their senior working royal positions six years ago, but their contribution to the cause was appreciated by the British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall.

“Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including, of course, the World Health Organization, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated,” he said, per BBC. “So, thank you for coming.”