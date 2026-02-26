Katie Price returns to UK alone despite Lee Andrew's promises

The couple formally registered the marriage on February 17

Katie Price finally returned to the UK on Thursday, with many said to be shocked about her new marriage to businessman Lee Andrews.

As for her style, Katie showed off her marital glow in a grey crop top and matching tracksuit bottoms.

The mother-of-five was flanked by two staff members who helped her with her luggage before she sat in her chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which had a personalised HR 7number plate.

Katie shocked everyone last month after tying the knot with businessman Lee Andrews. The couple formally registered the marriage on February 17.

However, Lee did not accompany Katie. He had insisted he would be returning to the UK this week, but instead took to social media to talk about their baby plans.

He shared an image of a baby's bottle alongside the words: 'What are your plans for next year?'

Lee also said that he and Katie would be attending Love Island star Lucinda Strafford's party on Friday together, where Katie will be singing.

He proudly shared the news, saying he couldn't wait to watch her perform and that she should 'get an Oscar' for her singing skills.

It comes after Katie admitted that marrying Lee Andrews has made her happy and that she has even gained some weight.

'I actually have a confession to make,' she said in a recent Instagram story video while in Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews, whom she married this year.

'Number one: he is a feeder,” she said pointing to self-proclaimed millionaire businessman Lee. So it goes to show, that when you’re happy.'

Since they wed, Katie has returned home alone twice - despite Lee insisting on both occasions that would join her.