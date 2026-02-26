Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau take relationship to the next level

Katy Perry already bonding with Justin Trudeau's kids: 'She's nice'

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have kicked off another relationship milestone after making their relationship social-media official.

The couple, who are both parents to kids from previous relationships, have now introduced each other to their respective kids and they all get along.

The Roar hitmaker has reportedly also helped the former Canadian Prime Minister’s son Xavier in finding his way around the music career he aspires to build.

In an Instagram reel, Xavier sat down with the influencer G Hobs and discussed how it was meeting the Teenage Dream songstress.

"She's cool, she's nice," Xavier said of his father’s girlfriend, adding, "we talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff."

The new relationship milestone comes after the couple began dating last year. Following a casual few months, the pair hard-launched their romance on Instagram back in December.

Perry and Trudeau flew all over the world together for the pop star’s tours, and the politician’s official engagements.

Talking about their surprising relationship, an insider told People Magazine, “The only reason this turned into something real is because Justin has been so persistent. She wasn't looking to date when they first hung out and she certainly wasn't looking for a boyfriend."