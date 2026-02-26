Jessica Alba makes public appearance after Super Bowl halftime cameo

Jessica Alba returned to the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week, marking her first major public appearance since Bad Bunny’s buzzy Super Bowl halftime cameo earlier this month.

The actress brought along her 14-year-old daughter, Haven Garner Warren, for a stylish mother-daughter night at the Fendi runway show.

The duo coordinated in suiting looks but took different approaches to the trend.

Alba stunned in an all-black three-piece ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers, a waistcoat, and a double-breasted blazer, accessorized with a snakeskin Fendi Baguette bag.

Haven contrasted her mom’s sleek tailoring with an all-white Canadian tuxedo, pairing baggy low-rise jeans with a buttoned-up denim jacket and a Fendi Peekaboo bag.

Sitting front row, the pair made a striking monochrome statement in black and white.

Their appearance was especially notable as Alba’s daughters rarely step into the public eye.

Haven was last seen on the red carpet nearly two years ago.

She wore a vintage look borrowed from her mom’s closet for the Trigger Warning screening.

Other stars spotted at the Fendi show included Uma Thurman, Dakota Fanning and Shailene Woodley, making it one of the most star-studded events of Milan Fashion Week.