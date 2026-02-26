Channing Tatum reveals back-to-back injuries as he recovers from surgery

Tatum, 45, has not yet revealed what caused his shoulder injury

Channing Tatum refuses to stay down despite sustaining multiple injuries over the past few weeks.

The Magic Mike star has revealed that, in addition to his shoulder injury which required surgery earlier this month, he also experienced a torn hamstring.

“I ain’t gonna lie my shoulder has been whooping my ass after the surgery. And with a grade 4 severely torn hamstring right before that,” Tatum, 45, wrote on his Instagram Stories as he shared a motivational post.

“It’s been all I can do to manage the pain and try and not feel sorry for myself,” the Step Up actor admitted, before adding, “But capital F that you can’t keep a gangster down!! let’s go!! Today we start to rebuild.”

On February 4, Tatum revealed through a series of social media posts that he had undergone surgery for his shoulder, though he did not reveal how he sustained the injury.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo from the hospital.

Last week, he shared a picture of a deep scar from the surgery, writing, “It’s feeling stronger day by day.”