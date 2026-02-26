Harry Styles describes upcoming album with ONE facial expression

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' is coming out on March 6

Harry Styles, former One Direction singer, has a unique way of promoting his new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally."

The album release is just around the corner, and the 32-year-old is making sure that he each and every one of his fans listen to it.

The Adore You hitmaker recently appeared for an interview with Brittany Broski for her Royal Court podcast, where he was asked to sum up the entire album with a “facial expression.”

The Grammy winner closed his eyes and started to shake his head while making an unusual face, indicating that the new record has a rocking vibe.

During the chat, Harry also made a bizarre confession, claiming that he could not control his laughter at Grandmother Beryl’s funeral.

As Beryl’s coffin was heading to the furnace, The Beatles song The Long and Winding Road began to play in the background which got him giggles.

Even though, Harry admitted that what he did was inappropriate, but that led to him thinking about inappropriate cremation songs.

The Sign of the Times singer further admitted that he really “likes the idea” of inappropriate cremation soundtracks.

Styles is gearing up to release his fourth studio album titled "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6 following the release of last record "Harry’s House" in 2022.

Styles returned to the spotlight in January 2026 after a three-year hiatus.