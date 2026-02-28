Jake Gyllenhaal makes rare appearance with lover at ‘The Bride!’ premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal and his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu made a rare appearance at his new film premiere.

On Thursday, February 26, The Bride! star and his partner stepped out to grace the red carpet of the world premiere of the movie at the Empire Leicester Square in London.

The couple turned heads as they donned matching black and white outfits for the latest outing.

The French model was wearing a long-sleeved, high-neck black dress with intricate white detailing that creates an artistic, anatomical design, often referred to as a "naked dress."

She completed the look with minimal accessories, including chunky drop earrings and a black and gold clutch with gold metallic "fingers" as the clasp.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back updo.

The Road House actor, meanwhile, was clad in a sharp, dark (likely black or navy) double-breasted suit, paired with a classic white shirt, a dark tie, and a matching dark pocket square.

The Bride!, slated to be released in the United States on March 6 in IMAX, marks Gyllenhaal’s first collaboration with director sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The siblings reunite after 25 years since Donnie Darko in 2001 for a genre-bending reimagining of James Whale’s Bride of Frankenstein with contemporary ambition.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough and Penélope Cruz lead an all-star ensemble of the two hour seven minute sci-fi thriller.