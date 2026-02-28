Sophie Turner tempts Hailee Steinfeld to break her own rule amid pregnancy

Hailee Steinfeld is breaking her own rules and Sophie Turner is to blame.

In the latest addition of her Beau Society newsletter, the Sinners star talks about her latest TV obsession during pregnancy.

The 29-year-old pregnant actress and singer shared that she and presumably her husband Josh Allen binge-watched the Amazon series Steal starring Turner, 30.

“Have you seen Steal? It’s a mini-series on Amazon Prime. It’s just six episodes. We’d heard great things, so we added it to our watchlist…easiest binge ever,” the Bumblebee actress shared. “I love Sophie Turner so much.”

“She’s such a talent,” she went on to praise the Game of Thrones alum. “The show is awesome.”

However, Turner’s addictive series lured the soon-to-be mother of one into going against her grit.

“Although by watching it, I’m going against my own advice of ‘don’t watch anything overstimulating before bed.’ I just couldn’t resist,” Steinfeld revealed.

Notably, the Hawkeye actress and Joe Jonas’ former wife previously worked together on the 2015 movie Barely Lethal.

For the unversed, Steinfeld is currently expecting her first child with the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

The couple announced the news on December 12, 2025, through a video shared in Steinfeld's Substack newsletter and later on Instagram.