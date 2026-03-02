 
Justin Bieber celebrates as Selena Gomez Benny Blanco nuptial crisis revealed

Justin Bieber marks special moment with wife Hailey as Selena Gomez deals with embarrassing situation

March 02, 2026

Justin Bieber appeared relaxed and happy as he celebrated a special moment with his wife Hailey. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to be having such a great time.

The Baby and Sorry hitmaker marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday, in what seemed to be a private date night in a cosy setup at home. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son Jack Blues, were all smiles in a sweet moment.

Justin penned a loving note for his wife, alongside a carousel on social media, “no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.. :)) [red lips emoji].”

The update comes just a few days after the Rare Beauty founder has been facing some embarrassing moments, as her husband Benny Blanco has been spilling behind the scenes of their wedding during interviews.

Benny, who has been promoting his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, had social media users collectively gagging over his unhygienic practices.

The music producer was seen have dirty feet and farting on camera, which led fans of Selena pleading the former Disney star to divorce Benny.

However, Selena had posted a loving photo the very next day, stating that she “falls more and more in love” with her husband and even defended him by saying she likes her man to “have a little funk on him”.

Then, at the Jimmey Kimmel show, Benny revealed that Selena lost her vows just days before the wedding, which led to a lot of stress and she had been crying over it for immensely. Though he found them just the day before and handed them over to her.

Though, fans haven’t been convinced as they believe that Benny has been embarrassing Selena purposefully by revealing intimate details from their love life.

