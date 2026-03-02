Harry Styles shares BTS moments from first live performance of ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles is pulling back the curtain on his newly released song Aperture debut on the BRITs stage.

Fresh off delivering a stunning performance of his latest single from the upcoming album on Saturday night, the former One Direction star posted some behind the scene moments on his official Instagram account.

The very next day on Sunday, March 1, he captioned a series of photos, writing, “Brits, February 2026.”

The carousel offered fans an intimate and rare glimpse into the moments leading up to the exciting performance.

There was a striking shot of the As It Was singer standing on the multicolored stage, seemingly during sound checking.

Another snap appeared to capture a brief pre-show meeting with his team, possibly a final huddle before stepping onto the stage.

One image showed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker getting ready, with one stylist tending to his hair while another assisted nearby.

The final slide featured a snapshot from the performance itself, capturing the energy of his live debut of Aperture.

For the unversed, the Don’t Worry Darling star opened the 2026 BRIT Awards, held at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, with the first-ever live performance of his new single.

Promoting his fourth studio album, the performance marked the start of his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally era and his first major live appearance since 2023, following his Love on Tour run.

Dressed in a black-and-white pinstriped dress pant paired with white shirt, Harry, 32, performed on a set of bleachers with a troupe of dancers.