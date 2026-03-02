Olivia Dean flexes four BRITs trophies in inspiring message

Olivia Dean is marking a full-circle moment with an inspiring message for the ambitious ones.

After her historic BRITs sweep with four wins, the 26-year-old sensation celebrated the milestone with her millions of fans on social media.

On Sunday, March 1, the Dive singer took to her Instagram account, flexing her new trophies alongside a powerful statement.

“I went to the @brits ten years ago as a student and last night I left with 4 awards,” she penned, adding “anything is possible.”

“Thank you for listening,” The Hardest Part songstress expressed gratitude before concluding, “I am forever grateful and full of love!!!!!”

The carousel of photos featured solo shots of her proudly posing with all four of her awards, some snaps with collaborator Sam Fender and other highlights from the unforgettable night.

For the unversed, Dean made history at the 2026 BRIT Awards held on 28 February at Manchester's Co-op Live, becoming the night’s biggest winner.

She also performed a "breezy" rendition of her hit Man I Need during the ceremony.

The newly minted Grammy winner won in every category for which she was nominated at the 2026 BRITs, which include Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Act.

Notably, the BRIT school graduate’s latest appearance marked an emotional homecoming as she had attended the ceremony as a student exactly ten years prior.

In her honour, Manchester's Deansgate station was temporarily renamed "Olivia Deansgate" for the week.