Makeup artist claims to be Jim Carrey imposter amid 'clone' conspiracy

Alexis Stone claims he transformed into Jim Carrey for the actor's viral outing in Paris

March 02, 2026

Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable during his recent appearance in Paris
Jim Carrey’s “clone” conspiracy theory has taken an unexpected turn.

After the 64-year-old actor debuted a new look while accepting an honorary award in Paris on February 26, makeup artist and drag performer Alexis Stone claimed on Instagram that he — not Carrey — was behind the look that sparked viral speculation.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” Stone wrote alongside event photos and images of what appeared to be a prosthetic mask, fake teeth and a dark wig styled like the actor’s sleek black hair from the ceremony. Additional posts showed the materials laid out in a Paris hotel room, as well as what looked like a cast of the comedian's head.

Stone, the alias of British artist Elliot Joseph Rentz, is known for hyper-realistic celebrity transformations, having previously recreated Glenn Close, Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace.

The claim quickly divided fans, especially since Carrey was photographed extensively throughout the evening and delivered a live acceptance speech entirely in French, complete with his signature elastic facial expressions — something observers noted would be difficult to pull off in a full prosthetic mask.

While some suspect Stone may be playfully fuelling the conspiracy, the ambiguity has left others baffled. “I can’t handle any more stress right now, I need to know if this is real,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm,” while a third demanded, “Nah, we need more proof. Show us some video footage of the process.”

