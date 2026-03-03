Britney Spears shocked to learn his ex-husband Sam Asghari's real identity

Pop icon Britney Spears is no stranger to headlines – but this one reportedly caught even her off guard.

According to insiders who spoke to multiple sources, Spears recently had a genuine moment of surprise when she realized her ex-husband Sam Asghari was born in Iran.

One friend claims the singer’s reaction was less scandalous and more sincerely confused.

She allegedly paused and asked where Iran even was, laughing as she tried to place it. Geography, the source insists, has never been her strong suit.

Asghari was born in Tehran before moving to the United States as a teenager, eventually building a fitness-model career that led him to Spears on the set of her 2016 Slumber Party music video. By the time they married in 2022, cultural differences were seen as charming details – not major talking points.

Another insider says Spears once assumed he was Spanish, calling the mix-up sweet rather than shady. The realistaion reportedly sparked an impromptu phone search, with Spears asking to see the country on a map until it finally clicked.

The marriage lasted just over a year before ending in divorce, and sources stress that a geography gap wasn’t the issue.

What raised eyebrows, however, is that Spears publicly supported the people of Iran during the 2022 protests following Masha Amini’s death, even posting that she stood with those fighting for freedom. She reiterated similar sentiments in 2025, calling Iran a human rights issue.

Now, insiders claim those statements were crafted with assistance, particularly when political topics were involved.

Whether it was an innocent brain freeze or just a pop star moment, one thing’s certain – the internet had thoughts.