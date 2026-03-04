Kylie Jenner stays by Timothee Chalamet's side as Oscars 2026 loom large

Kylie Jenner publicly supports Timothee Chalamet after SAG Awards loss

Timothee Chalamet has Kylie Jenner’s endless support as he moves through the gruelling award season, and the socialite publicly cheered him on after his recent SAG Awards loss.

The 30-year-old actor reunited with The Kardashians star, 28, on Monday, March 2, after she skipped the award show on Sunday as Chalamet’s mom Nicole Flender was his date at the ceremony.

The Dune star had a special screening of his movie Marty Supreme at the DGA Theatre which the Kylie Cosmetics mogul attended with him, holding hands backstage as he interacted with the attendees.

Chalamet’s mom Nicole Flender was also in the attendance, celebrating her son’s success front row, according to reports by TMZ.

Following the screening, the Beautiful Boy actor gave an interview for LeBron James and Steve Nash’s podcast, Mind the Game.

The outing came after Chalamet lost the Actor’s Award to Michael B. Jordan for his performance in Sinners, and their odds for the Oscars became much closer than before.

The highly anticipated ceremony of the Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

Chalamet lost at the SAG Awards but he took the trophy home at both the Critics Choice Awards as well as the Golden Globes and thanked Jenner in both of his acceptance speeches.

“I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said, and the video clips went viral for their sweet interaction as the reality star mouthed “I love you,” from the audience.