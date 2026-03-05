Prince William health suffers as pressure mounts behind doors: ‘alarming’

Prince William is balancing a heavy responsibility on his shoulders as he supports King Charles amid the ongoing turmoil of the royal family.

Ever since the release of the Epstein files, the floodgates had opened for the royals as the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals left the world in shock at the extent of the ex-prince involvement had been with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince of Wales had been raising alarm bells for his father since a really long time but King Charles only came to a decision last October, when the damage was already done. Now the royals are collectively working towards a solution but William’s health seems to be taking a toll behind the scenes due to the stress, according to insiders.

Prince William, while attending the BAFTAs with Kate Middleton last month, had admitted that he was not in a calm state. Now, sources also insist that that William “puts on a brave face for the cameras” but “privately, he’s exhausted”.

The new report by Heat claims that the future King is “not sleeping well” and the “strain show” on him, which quite an alarming situation. Sleep deprivation can cause immense effects on the health and stress only makes it worse.

The King’s eldest son is “not in good place” as he is “deeply worried about the cumulative effect of the Epstein fallout, the questions about information being shared by email, and the constant drip of scandal”.

William “genuinely fears” this scandal could topple the institution if it is not handled decisively, especially since he is next in the line to the throne. He is watching his future “being chipped away” and the long-term damage that has been done to the public trust and the monarchy’s stability.

Amid William’s stress, Kate is taking a calmer approach and has been uplifting his spirits. She is urging him to be strong while patiently preparing for their next step.