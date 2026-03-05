Princess Kate's shock exit: Future Queen steps back from key royal duty

Kate Middleton leaves fans in surprise with her unexpected move

Future Monarch William joins senior royals in Wales

Princess Kate's absence sparks reactions from fans



One of the royal family's most beloved members, Princess Kate, left fans in shock as she missed a major event with her husband Prince William and other senior royals, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, sparking concerns with unexpected decision.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Edenburgh and the Princess Royal put on a united front to represent the monarchy to mourn former lady-in-waiting as they attended the Royal Cornwall Show.

However, Princess Kate's absence sparked concerns among fans, who questioned her decision to step back from the key royal duty, with some speculating there's something fishy that forced her to stay at home.

Some royal fans took to social media, questioning: "why the Catherine missed the event."

According to royal insiders, the Princess has reduced her public engagements in early 2026 to focus on her long-term recovery following her 2025 cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

They added that there's no other reason for her absence from the occasion.

On February 26, Kate and William appeared together during their visit to Wales. They graced Powys county in anticipation of St. David's Day (March 1), engaging with crowds in towns like Llanidloes and Newtown.

It is to mentionhere that the Dame was once the lady in waiting for Princess Anne and was also known to be close to Queen Camilla.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward also did not travel to Wales for a service of thanksgiving honouring Dame Elizabeth Shân Legge-Bourke, who brethed her last in December, She had many ties to the royal family.

The royals emotionally said goodbye to a close friend of the family, whose daughter Tiggy was known as a nanny to William and Harry as children.

William, Sophie and Anne reportedly arrived by helicopter from Christ College before traveling to Brecon Cathedral under police escort.