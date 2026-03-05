 
Meghan Markle shares feelings as celebration begins in Montecito

Duchess of Sussex marks special anniversary with high hopes: 'We remain focused'

March 05, 2026

Meghan Markle told the world that she and her team are 'focused' no matter the slow progress on a special milestone. 

The Duchess of Sussex marked the first anniversary of her passion project, As Ever, which she launched on March 4 2025. 

Consisting of homemade products, Meghan made progress as a businesswoman despite the constant backlash. 

Now, an insider from Meghan's camp shared that the brand is still young, but it is clearly going in a great direction.

Express reported, "It's still early days for As Ever, but the trajectory so far gives us confidence in the long-term potential if we continue to build it in the right way."

The source added, "We remain focused on growing the brand carefully and sustainably, while listening closely to the community that has shown such enthusiasm for it."

Earlier, in a conversation with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her happiness after the earlier batches of "As Ever" sold out. 

She said, "When you sell out that quickly, it's a double-edged sword because it's an incredible thing to happen for any small business and any start-up, and at the same time, you don't get the same metrics and learnings, because it's all gone immediately."

