Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe spark nostalgia with emotional reunion

'Harry Potter' costars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton revive childhood memories together

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Harry Potter costars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton have been together from “Broomsticks to Broadway” as Felton wrote in a reunion post on social media.

The former wizards of Hogwarts have stayed connected even after graduating from the movie series and gone to explore theatre.

Felton, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 5, and shared a series of pictures of himself and Radcliffe, 36, from when they recently met up amid both of their Broadway productions.

The Kill Your Darlings star attended Felton’s shows and vice versa, as one of the pictures showed Radcliffe visiting him on the set of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where he reprised his role as Draco Malfoy.

Another picture showed Felton arriving outside the Hudson Theatre where Radcliffe is performing Every Brilliant Thing. In the picture, he posed under the billboard announcing Radcliffe’s name.

The duo stirred up a wave of nostalgia among the fans who commented, “this is my entire childhood here.”

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the series, shared the screen with Felton from 2001 to 2011 in all eight original movies in the franchise.

Apart from their Harry Potter time together, the two have formed a sweet friendship and support each other through all their projects and decisions.

