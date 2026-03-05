Hilary Duff shares son Luca's reaction to songs on 'Luck...Or Something'

Hilary Duff gives insights on how she prepares children to listen to her music

Hilary Duff explored some new directions on her new album, Luck…Or Something, but she was not afraid of being judged by her kids because of a pre-emptive talk ahead.

The 38-year-old pop superstar didn’t have to prepare her daughters much since they are not the age to understand, but she thought Luca, 13, could have been embarrassed.

The Lizzy McGuire alum then sat Luca down and gave him a talk before exposing him to her grown up album.

"Well, he hasn't asked about...some of the Roommate lyrics or something. He doesn't bring it up, but we've already had the talk about everything," Duff said on the Table Manners podcast, referring to her song which contains some explicit lyrics.

The Future Tripping hitmaker noted that she “explained everything” to her son without sharing any unnecessary details.

Apart from the cautionary talk, Duff confessed that she loves to embarrass her son so she "already thought about it."

The mom of four added, "I really desperately love to embarrass him. I feel like that's my right as a parent, but his friends think I'm cool for the time being."

Even when she asks, she shared, Luca assures her that he isn’t embarrassed of her music and only proud.

"He's the kindest, sweetest angel baby of all time. It makes me want to cry. He's really proud.”

And even if he has questions someday, Duff has planned how to handle the conversation. She told the host that she would say, “'Hey, guess what? Outside of being your mom, I'm a human.' And I think that's a great way to open the conversation to connect with him so he knows that anything he could ever think or feel or say or do, he could come to me about."