Princess Kate’s visit becomes 'one for Bobby’s memory book'

Princess Kate had Leicester smiling on Thursday, when a stop at a beloved local eatery turned into one of the day’s most delightful royal moments.

During her visit to the city’s famous “Golden Mile,” the Princess dropped into Bobby's, a family-run spot known for its vibrant Gujarati dishes.

The outing formed part of her visit celebrating the culture and heritage of the British Indian community, arriving just after the colourful festivities of Holi filled the streets with celebration.

Inside the restaurant, Kate chatted warmly with the owners, Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, while sampling traditional bites including Ondhwo and a comforting cup of masala tea.

Curious about the menu, the Princess jokingly asked whether one particular treat leaned toward the sweet side or the savoury side before giving it a try.

The restaurant later shared the special occasion on Instagram with a celebratory caption: “One for the Bobby’s memory book.”

The visit also included a thoughtful gesture from the restaurant.

Before leaving, the Princess was presented with a gift basket filled with treats along with a recipe book “Cook With Love,” a keepsake from the Bobby’s family to mark the special occasion.