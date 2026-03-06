Princess Kate’s brother celebrates National Golden Retriever day at Crufts

James Middleton, the dog-loving brother of Kate, was seen at this year’s Crufts as he mingled with visitors at the prestigious Birmingham event.

The entrepreneur, who runs the dog food and lifestyle brand Ella & James, spent time at the Medical Detection Dogs stand, crouching down to fuss over pups and chatting with attendees as if he’d been part of the team all along.

The charity later shared on Instagram, “It was lovely to have James Middleton from Ella & James on our Crufts stand today! He met clients, joined a demo, and made everyone feel like part of the family.”

Thousands of dog owners and their companions descended on the four day extravaganza.

Among the highlights, Claudia Winkleman hosted day one, describing her time at the show as “the best day of my life,” as she joined the Southern Golden Retriever Display Team for a choreographed rehearsal.

Even comparisons to her wedding fell short, she joked.

Amanda Holden also joined the fun. “I bathe with my dog,” Holden quipped, responding to Winkleman’s admission that she gives her dog Skip a “French kiss.”

James celebrated National Golden Retriever Day, sharing a heartfelt image of his golden retriever, Isla, on social media.