Prince William breaks silence on tragic loss: 'Truly saddened'

Prince William breaks silence on 'tragic loss' in personal message

Kensington Palace released Prince William's urgent personal message after a tragic event took precious lives.

On March 6, the future monarch extended heartfelt prayers towards the devastated families of Upemba National Park staff members, who lost their lives in the tragic attack at Upemba National Park.

William, in an emotional statement, said, "I am truly saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life at Upemba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an armed raid of the park earlier this week.

"Environmental protection has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet, and the bravery of those on the frontline of conservation must never be forgotten.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the park staff who lost their lives defending our natural world. W."

Prince William has been quite vocal about the life-threatening work done by the wildlife rangers.

In 2025, the Prince of Wales, alongside The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, worked on a documentary titled Guardians to shed light on the vital work rangers do to protect the planet.