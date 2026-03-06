Royal experts sound alarm over Sarah Ferguson's toxic threat to King Charles, William

The royal family has been warned of Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Fergsuson's potential furue move that may cause unexpected problems for King Charles.

According to royal commentatrs, Fergie has a "toxic reputation" and could do "further damage" to the monarchy, especially if she makes mind to write a tell-all.

"Each and every revolting revelation regarding Fergie simply reinforces the public perception of her as a greedy, tasteless, selfish risk to the monarchy," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

The TV preesenter went on to explain, "There is no comeback this time in terms of anything proper or public with the royal family. However, there will always be someone willing to pay for her tawdry tale, which makes her a further risk, particularly given her track record regarding lack of restraint."

Andrew's ex-wife, who has so far refrained from overtly risking anything untoward regarding the royals, is becoming "more and more desperate by the day," according to the expert

Fordwich also made shocking claim about Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, saying Ferguson is viewed by the royal family as a "loose cannon."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard noted that even though Ferguson is lying low right now, the royal family is aware that she "knows where the bodies are buried."

"With the total collapse of her previous commercial ventures and with resilience and tenacity, she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes and finally giving her financial security," she warned.

The 66-year-old was even referred to as "the single greatest threat to the monarchy" by a senior palace aide once after she had written her first children’s book in 1989, according to a recent memoir from publisher John Sargent.

"Her lack of self-effacement and these current revelations, as well as her lack of remorse, render her to be precisely as undesirable as her tarnished image," Fordwich continued. "Even now being associated with her in any way is reputationally toxic, hence society won’t even accept her presence."

Sarah is now, however, viewed by many as "having a toxic reputation" due to her association with Jeffrey Epstein, according to the expert.