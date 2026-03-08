Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds look relax as legal drama escalates

It wasn’t just the football that had people talking at Wrexham’s FA Cup showdown – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds practically stole the spotlight from the stands.

The Hollywood power couple showed up to cheer on Wrexham A.F.C during their fifth round clash against Chelsea F.C. on March 7 at Racecourse Grround in Wales. The game itself? A rollercoaster that ended in a 4–2 loss for Wrexham. The vibe in the crowd? Pure movie-star romance.

Fans inside the stadium–and plenty watching online–caught the pair sharing hugs and a kiss while riding the emotional ups and downs of the match. Naturally, the moment quickly became one of the day’s most talked about highlights.

Reynolds, 49, isn’t just a celebrity supporter. He’s the club’s co-owner alongside Rob McElhenney, and his enthusiasm for Wrexham’s rise through the football ranks has been impossible to miss.

From pouring drinks for fans before a promotion¬-clinching match to celebrating back-to-back promotions, Reynolds has embraced his role as football’s most enthusiastic Hollywood boss.

Lively, 38, kept close by his side during the game–marking a relatively rare public outing for actress in recent months.

After the match, she summed up the chaotic afternoon perfectly on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple standing together on the empty pitch with the caption: “What. A. Game.”