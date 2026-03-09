Expert sounds warning bells for monarchy after surprise change

The royal family seems to be facing a new challenge amid all the chaos that has been brewing since the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals.

King Charles and Prince William have actively been working to save the future of the monarchy, but it seems that they would have to double up on their efforts as experts have noted some alarming details.

Cracks seems to be appearing in the royal family’s strong hold an age-old tradition was suddenly scrapped, not by the Palace, but by Britain’s national broadcast station.

In an unprecedented event, the Commonwealth Day service, which aired every year on BBC during prime time, would not be broadcast this year. Historian Tessa Dunlop suggests the move indicates that “things are not what they were”.

She claims that BBC’s dumping the major service, which concerns 56 states under the Commonwealth shows “establishment slippage”.

Tessa explained to The Mirror that “the BBC, the Royal Family, the Church of England, and the Commonwealth” are the four main pillars making up the establishment.

The service had become “notorious for to the drama brewing behind the scenes” rather than the day itself but “losing its primetime telly spot is certainly bad news for the Windsors - and it could potentially affect the 56 countries King Charles heads up too”.

Especially given how troubled these times are, long-held traditions were some “consolation” in national rituals and shared events but that it not the case anymore. It is a “warning sign” for the royal family that things are not the same anymore.

The Westminster Abbey service had been a landmark event and it showed Britain’s “soft power” in the 56 nations. Now that the BBC now longer considers it important enough to broadcast, not even the live highlights, it “diminishes the relevance of the Commonwealth” and ultimately will spread to other royal events, suggesting an end to the historic institution.