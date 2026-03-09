Andrew police investigation exposes bitter truth for royals in new update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has seemingly received a harsh punishment from his brother King Charles following the public uproar over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

He disgraced royal was arrest last month and questioned for over 11 hours by the Thames Valley Police. However, there is lot more that would come to light as 12 forces are still investigating the files.

However, even though King Charles has vowed that the “law must take its course”, this is a blow that the royals would not be able to recover from, as per Historian and royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Lownie, who had written the bombshell biography on the Yorks, pointed out that Charles had been “co-ruling” with his mother Queen Elizabeth II for the last many years. Hence, it is unlikely that he did not know of his brother's illicit activities.

He claims that the royals are still following the same pattern to protect and shield Andrew to avoid any more information getting out. However, the royals may not be able to keep this can of worms closed for a long time.

“Each day brings fresh disclosures, fresh connections,” Lownie said on the Daily Beast podcast. He pointed out that there are a lot of people coming forward with information.

“There’s clearly a lot of material in the Epstein files that would seem to me pretty conclusive about what he did,” he said. “But they may want to question a whole series of people and mounting that case will take time.”

He explained that process involves powerful figures, including the royal family, which means this whole ordeal is unlikely to disappear soon, much to the dismay of the royals.

“This is uncharted waters and it can go in so many different directions depending on who’s prepared to come forward, the evidence that’s there,” the royal biographer said.

Police and journalists are all over the case and there is also a big public interest in the matter. The shadow is long and dark and it is now being cast on the monarchy.