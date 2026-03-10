Hilary Duff gets honest about first divorce: ‘Huge, horrible choice’

 
Hilary Duff gets honest about ending things with her first husband Mike Comrie.

The Lizzie McGuire star, who welcomed a son together with the former NHL player, described their divorce as a “huge, horrible choice.”

“I’ve been pretty open about, you know, being a divorced person and what that’s like, and being a single mom,” she said during a new episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

“Choosing to end a family is a huge, horrible choice to make,” the Younger alum told Jay Shetty. “But I also co-parent … with that person. And we do a great job mostly.”

For the unversed, Duff, 38, tied the knot with Comrie in August 2010. Staying together for four years, the former couple welcomed a son together named Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012 before separating.

Their divorce was finalised in 2016, and A Cinderella Story lead us now married to songwriter Matthew Koma, with whom she’s welcomed three more kids daughters Banks Violet Bair (born 2018), Mae James Bair (born 2021), and Townes Meadow Bair (born May 2024).

In addition to her divorce with Comrie, Duff reflected on some of other biggest personal fallouts she’s faced, including her family estrangement on the Monday, March 9, episode. 

