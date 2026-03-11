 
Is Russell Brand dead? Rumour explained

Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

Russell Brand is alive!

Despite a viral wave of online confusion suggesting otherwise, Katy Perry’s ex is healthy.

A cryptic tribute posted by conservative commentator Dan Bongino on X (formerly Twitter) triggered speculation that the British comedian had died, but the claim has since been debunked.

Confusion erupted after Bongino without naming the individual wrote, “There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life. He was just different. And everyone who knew him, knew it. May God rest your soul.”

The speculation intensified when Bongino shared a photo featuring Brand and activist Charlie Kirk, fueling misinterpretations.

Many users assumed he was referring to Brand.

Eventually, it turned out that Bongino’s tribute was directed at Charlie Kirk, not Brand.

The post quickly drew thousands of replies, with some users clarifying the tribute was about Charlie Kirk.

One social media user wrote, “terrible day. i will say the screenshot made me think it was Russell Brand that just died.”

There are no reports of Brand being gravely ill or hospitalized, and the English actor and podcaster remains alive.

For the unversed, Brand continues to face multiple sexual assault charges in the UK.

He pleaded not guilty to two new counts in February 2026, with a trial scheduled later this year.

