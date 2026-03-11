Dua Lipa hits new milestone with ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa marked a new milestone with her hit song Houdini.

The single, released in 2024, has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Although it’s the first track from her Radical Optimism album, it marks her 13th song to reach this feat.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, the Levitating hitmaker shared the exciting news with her millions of fans on social media.

In a carousel she captioned, “kisssssss the sun,” the Albanian-American popstar shares an image.

Among her other weekly highlights from spending quality time with fiance Callum Turner to dining out, one photo read, “Dua Lipa's Houdini is the newest member of the Billions Club.”

“thanks to all the fans,” the official announcement concluded.