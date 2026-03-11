Colman Domingo releases statement after Paris Jackson criticizes 'Michael'

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris criticizes dad's upcoming biopic film

Colman Domingo has released a statement after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris shared a critical remark about the upcoming biopic.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, film Michael is set to hit theatres on April 24 starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, who passed away in 2009.

Last year, the 27-year-old American model shared her opinion regarding the film made on her late father. She further claimed about not being involved in the production of the biopic.

Paris wrote on her Instagram, "(Colman Domingo), don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in it that is so weird."

She further mentioned that she read the first drafts of the script and gave notes about what was right and wrong in the script.

“When they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed”, said the American actress.

To respond to Paris’ critical view about Michael’s biopic, Colman, who will be playing Joe Jackson in the film, released a small statement saying that he hopes the late popstar’s daughter loves the project.

Domingo shared with WSJ, "I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father."

Film Michael is set to showcase the Smooth Criminal singer’s extraordinary early days to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.