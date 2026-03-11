Candace Cameron talks about attending ‘shameful’ night party with husband

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about one of the most “shameful” nights of her life.

On her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the Full House alum and outspoken Christian revealed that she and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, once accepted a friend’s invitation to a party only to discover it was an underground S*M gathering.

“It ended up being this underground party that was an S*M, like, s*x thing that was so dark and demonic,” Bure recalled.

“My eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I had never seen before in my life. And I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’”

The couple, who married in 1996, “made a hard U-turn” and left immediately.

“It was just so slimy and weird,” she added, recalling her instant reaction. “We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.”

The 49-year-old has been candid about intimacy on her podcast, admitting that one thing that unsettles her is “a visual of God watching me having s*x.”

She explained that her upbringing in purity culture (which expected her to remain a virgin until marriage) left her struggling to reconcile faith and s*xuality.

“There wasn’t a good bridge there,” she confessed. “I went from not being a s*xual person to [people] saying, like, now you can do whatever you want. And so it felt weird.”

The actress, who shares three children with Valeri, said she has worked to break that cycle by having these difficult conversations with her kids.

“I’ve done a lot of parenting and had a lot of conversations in this area over the years,” she told co-host Madi Prewett.