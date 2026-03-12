King Charles holds surprise meeting at Palace after shocking update

King Charles III showed off resilience and duty as he advanced the Crown's mission amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein scandal.

The 77-year-old monarch appeared in high spirits as he welcomed UK rapper Tinie Tempah at royal reception celebrating Britain’s Nigerian community.

The King's surprising gesture comes after Duchess Sophie touched down in the US following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia visit announcement.

On Thursday, March 12, Buckingham Palace released images with details of the King's important engagement on the royal family's official Instagram account, showing the monarch in sound health as his cancer treatment has been reduced this year.

The Palace wrote: "The King hosted a reception with members of the Nigerian Diaspora in the UK, ahead of the incoming State Visit of the President of Nigeria."

It added: "With jollof rice and music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra - it was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us!"

During the engagement, the King's smile shone brighter, illuminating a path forward for the institution he cherishes.

Among those attending the celebration was chart-topping musician Tinie Tempah, who said he had been “inspired” by Charles “getting his hands dirty” in his environmental documentary about the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Invite me, invite me,” he joked, as the King spoke to him about the royal lands.

The rapper later said: “I was inspired by the King because I always wanted to have a farm, so when I saw that the big man himself is getting his hands dirty.