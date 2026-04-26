Prince William, Kate hint at big change coming ‘soon' with decisive move

Prince William and Princess Kate are ready to begin the next chapter in their lives as the royal protocol for the Waleses will changing in a major way.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shifted to their new home Forest Lodge towards the end of last year, symbolising how they plan to take things differently for their children.

“It feels like the perfect fit for them and the Palace seem to be making it clear that this is where they’re going to base themselves for the coming years,” royal biographer Katie Nicholl told The Mirror.

“It’s conveniently close to Windsor, and close enough to London for when they need to be there for work,” she continued, adding that Forest Lodge is also closer to Kate’s parents.

William and Kate have also lived at Kensington Palace and still have their Apartment 1A as an alternate residence, but Forest Lodge represents a transition.

Katie pointed out that the new Windsor home will be something that feels more like a home to them with. She describes they would enjoy “muddy boots outside, dogs and kids running in and out of the garden, something lovely cooking on the stove and probably kitchen surfaces covered in flour from one of the baking sessions they love” in privacy.

She stressed that William and Kate may never allow cameras in their ‘forever home’ as it would protect their peace and privacy; also drawing a boundary between work and personal life.

It is what they want to implement when William becomes king and still protects the privacy of the children.