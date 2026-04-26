UK Government breaks silence on King Charles 'risky' US visit

UK Government issues statement about King Charles meeting with Trump

King Charles' safety won't be compromised at any cost; the UK Government and Palace held serious talks.

For the unversed, following White House shooting incident, Britons raised concerns about the monarch's well-being as he will begin his US tour on April 27 with Queen Camilla.

There is no official statement released by Buckingham Palace, but the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister of the UK, Keith Starmer, spoke out.

In conversation with Sky News, Darren Jones shared, "These are remarkable scenes. The Prime Minister has, this morning, sent a message to the president of the United States in solidarity with the events that took place.

"As you would imagine, with the visit of His Majesty the King this week, our teams are working closely to ensure that security arrangements are put appropriately in place."

When asked about the risk of the King's upcoming state visit to the US, Mr Darren shared that the government and Palace take the monarch's security quite seriously.

"...there were already extensive discussions taking place, which will continue over the coming days," he said.

It is anticipated that the Palace will issue an update regarding King Charles' tour, clarifying whether it will follow the same itinerary or if there are some changes.