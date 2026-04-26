Prince Harry ‘taken aback' as King Charles US visit brought up

Prince Harry was notably left surprised and confused when he was asked about his father’s upcoming State Visit to US on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex had been in Ukraine for two days to bring attention to important causes like the impact of war on Ukraine and Iran. He was also asked about his role as a working royal and what it means for him to carry out his ‘non-royal’ engagements.

In a conversation with journalist Chris Ship, Harry had shared his candid thoughts about the conflicts that have been going on in the world and how he had urged the US President to work harder to promote peace rather than wage wars.

Towards the end of the discussion, Chris asked Harry if his remarks would have an affect on his father’s visit with Trump. Once clarified, Harry assures that it would not make any impact to the royal relationship with Trump.

“No, no, I don’t think so,” he said. “Not at all.”

Harry’s words still hold weight as he is still the King’s second son, even if he is not a working royal.

Although, in argument, some royal supports sided with Harry stating that he can speak his views.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but Harry is a private citizen. He can go where he wants and speak on what he wants. You can’t call him a royal only when it suits you to silence him,” one user on X wrote.

Although it remains to be seen how the King's visit is handled followed the shooting incident at the White House on Saturday.

There are follow-ups being taken to ensure the monarch's safety. It is uncertain if it will go according to plan or some events would be omitted.