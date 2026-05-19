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Elon Musk lashes out after OpenAI lawsuit dismissal, vows appeal

Musk also announced to challenge the verdict in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 19, 2026

Elon Musk lashes out after OpenAI lawsuit dismissal, vows appeal
Elon Musk lashes out after OpenAI lawsuit dismissal, vows appeal

Elon Musk has lashed out at the judges and jury after his lawsuit against OpenAI was dismissed.

The xAI CEO reacted to the decision via a post on X and accused the judge and jury of not ruling based on the merits of the case but on calendar technicality.

The world’s richest man wrote, “There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question is WHEN they did it!.”

Musk also announced to challenge the verdict in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, saying, “creating a precedent to loot charities is incredibly destructive to charitable giving in America.”

Elon Musk lashes out after OpenAI lawsuit dismissal, vows appeal

The SpaceX CEO reiterated his claim of OpenAI’s foundation as a non-profit organisation, saying it was founded to benefit all of humanity.

In a separate post on X, the 54-year-old American businessman quoted a tweet and accused the Oakland judge of being an activist.

He added the judge simply used the jury as a fig leaf, creating such a terrible precedent.

Musk continued, “She just handed out a free license to loot charities if you can keep the looting quiet for a few years!”

This comes after the nine-person jury in Oakland unanimously decided to reject Elon Musk’s high-stakes lawsuit on Monday, May 18.

The decision marked the end of a three-week trial that featured testimony from OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Musk, Altman, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Musk’s lawsuit accused Altman and OpenAI of “stealing a charity” by shifting OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, from a non-profit to “for-profit” after Musk donated around $38 million to the original venture.

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