Sam Asghari wishes ex Britney Spears 'a great recovery' after DUI arrest

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in 2022 but divorced after just 14 months

Sam Asghari is giving all the grace to his ex-wife Britney Spears amid her renewed legal troubles.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, March 11, the Iranian model and fitness influencer doubled down on his support for the Princess of Pop after her DUI arrest earlier this month.

Carrying forward the discussion about the current situation in his home country, Asghari, 32, said, “Coming from the country of Iran and seeing women being oppressed, that’s something that stuck out to me and was a value I carried my whole entire life.”

“In a way, not comparing the situation whatsoever, she was also oppressed by many people that took advantage of her and sort of had the same experiences women do in Iran,” added Asghari, who moved to the US from Tehran as a teenager.

He further reflected on feeling shocked that “someone in America was being oppressed.”

“I admire her very well,” Asghari continued. I’ve seen what she struggles with. Even though we were married for one year, we were together for seven years, so my values for her, my respect for her always stands.”

Asghari and Spears tied the knot in 2022, separated in 2023, and finalised their divorce in 2024. She later admitted that the marriage was a distraction from the fact that she was separated from her two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Though Federline recently expressed concern over a repeat of the DUI incident, Asghari told Piers Morgan that he had faith in her. “If she made a mistake, I really think she’s a strong woman and can come back from this,” he said.