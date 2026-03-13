Lola Young reveals addiction battle behind onstage collapse, hiatus

The 'Messy' hitmaker said she's 'going away for a while' following the incident back in September

Lola Young is finally opening up about the reason behind her music hiatus.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published March 11, the British singer-songwriter reflected on the addiction and mental health battles that led to her shocking onstage collapse at the All Things Go Festival last year, followed by her checking herself into a facility.

As Young’s popularity surged following her breakout hit Messy, the pressure of constant interviews, promotions and performances began to clash with her ongoing battle with addiction and her schizoaffective disorder.

“You want to say yes to everything,” she reflected. “When somebody is going through addiction, or struggling in any capacity, it’s hard to know how much a person can do … I chose to hurt myself and self-sabotage, and I also chose to get onstage and perform.”

According to reports, Young, 25, had previously entered treatment for substance issues in late 2024 and again in 2025 after a relapse. Her collapse at the festival happened shortly after those struggles became public, prompting her to step away from the spotlight.

In September, Young told her followers that she’s “going away for a while” without offering any explanations. She has now revealed that she spent two months in a treatment program, going “on lockdown” without her phone while participating in therapy and recovery work.

Today, the Grammy-winning singer attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and works with a sponsor.

Looking back, Young says the difficult period ultimately pushed her to make necessary changes, saying she’s “grateful” for the experience.

Since completing treatment, Young has returned to the stage, even delivering a major comeback performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where she won best pop solo performance for Messy.