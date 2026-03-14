Princess Beatrice to take King Charles’ seat during his unavailability

Princess Beatrice currently hold's one of Britain’s most formal royal positions as a Counsellor of State.

She technically has the authority to step in for King Charles when he’s away or unwell.

But according to Alisa Anderson, the late Queen’s former press secretary, that role may be more ceremonial than practical, and it could even be reconsidered in the near future.

Speaking on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Anderson suggested that while Beatrice has done nothing wrong herself, her parents’ controversial history continues to ripple through her life.

“They haven’t been accused of any wrongdoing, just perhaps some misjudgment,” Anderson explained.

It’s much more of a formal position than an active role, and there’s no real possibility that she could deputise for the King. But take Beatrice out of the equation entirely, and life goes on.”

The current list includes Queen Camilla, The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew, and Beatrice.

Anderson also shed light on how the shadow of their parents’ connections continues to affect Beatrice and Eugenie.

“We’ve seen in the emails that both girls, in their late teens and early twenties, went with their mother to meet Epstein,” she said.

Eugenie has carved out a reputation championing anti-slavery initiatives, though even her advocacy appears to have been impacted.

Reports indicate she has stepped back from at least one project, likely as a precaution amid heightened scrutiny of the family.

Anderson noted that they are “allegedly not going to Ascot this year” and have also skipped Cheltenham and the Commonwealth Day service.

“I’ve met both women on numerous occasions and they’re lovely, interesting, and smart,” she said.