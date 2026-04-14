Prince Harry jokes 'I'm look alike' in Montecito before Australia tour

Prince Harry handled a slightly awkward fan encounter in Montecito with a very on-brand response.

According to a circulating Deuxmoi submission, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at Clark’s in Montecito when a fan’s mother approached him with a question.

The message read: “Anon please! Saw prince harry and some hot dude at Clark's in Montecito.

My mom went up to him and said ‘are you pence harry?’ (embarrassing) and he said cheekily in an English accent ‘no I’m a look alike’ but then they chatted for a sec. He was, in fact, prince harry. Super nice”

Rather than correcting her, The Duke reportedly leaned into the moment, joking that he was merely a “look alike” in his unmistakable English accent.

The brief exchange apparently ended on a positive note, with the pair chatting casually and the Duke leaving a friendly impression.

Spotted outings like this have become more common since Harry and Meghan settled in Montecito, where they’re often seen enjoying low-key moments away from formal engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just landed in Melbourne for their first trip Down Under since 2018 straight into a packed schedule.