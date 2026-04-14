 
Geo News

Prince Harry jokes 'I'm look alike' in Montecito before Australia tour

Harry and Meghan kick off first Australia trip since 2018

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Prince Harry jokes &apos;I&apos;m look alike&apos; in Montecito before Australia tour
Prince Harry jokes 'I'm look alike' in Montecito before Australia tour

Prince Harry handled a slightly awkward fan encounter in Montecito with a very on-brand response.

According to a circulating Deuxmoi submission, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at Clark’s in Montecito when a fan’s mother approached him with a question. 

The message read: “Anon please! Saw prince harry and some hot dude at Clark's in Montecito. 

My mom went up to him and said ‘are you pence harry?’ (embarrassing) and he said cheekily in an English accent ‘no I’m a look alike’ but then they chatted for a sec. He was, in fact, prince harry. Super nice”

Rather than correcting her, The Duke reportedly leaned into the moment, joking that he was merely a “look alike” in his unmistakable English accent.

The brief exchange apparently ended on a positive note, with the pair chatting casually and the Duke leaving a friendly impression. 

Spotted outings like this have become more common since Harry and Meghan settled in Montecito, where they’re often seen enjoying low-key moments away from formal engagements. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just landed in Melbourne for their first trip Down Under since 2018 straight into a packed schedule.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest dream crashes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest dream crashes
Duchess Sophie's electric blue look wins praise at Chelsea Veterans Centre
Duchess Sophie's electric blue look wins praise at Chelsea Veterans Centre
Meghan Markle ditches royal title in shocking update
Meghan Markle ditches royal title in shocking update
King Charles family lands in serious crisis after devastating loss
King Charles family lands in serious crisis after devastating loss
King Charles State visit in focus as Dutch royals enjoy dinner with Trump
King Charles State visit in focus as Dutch royals enjoy dinner with Trump
Inside surprisingly down-to-earth lives of William and Kate's kids
Inside surprisingly down-to-earth lives of William and Kate's kids
Meghan Markle takes strict action after Prince Harry embarrassing news
Meghan Markle takes strict action after Prince Harry embarrassing news
King Charles sends ‘hard' reality check to Andrew after Sandringham meeting
King Charles sends ‘hard' reality check to Andrew after Sandringham meeting