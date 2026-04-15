Palace clears air on King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘secret' meeting in US

Buckingham Palace officially issued a statement about the ongoing speculation about a key meeting as Epstein survivors make crucial demand.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be heading off to the United States at the end of the month, and the royal couple was urged to meet with the victims as the decision would show commitment to support the survivors of abuse.

It was suggested that the King cannot meet them due to a busy schedule but did not rule out a possibility for it to happen. Royal sources suggested that Camilla may take over the task to meet the victims privately in a meeting if the King is unavailable.

While the matter is still in its “early stages” per the sources, King Charles’s office released a full itinerary for the visit to clear the confusion.

“The King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27th - 30th April and His Majesty will visit Bermuda from 1st - 2nd May 2026,” it stated.

Starting from Washington, the King and Queen will mark America’s 250th anniversary. They will be then heading off to New York to put a spotlight on the UK-US relationship through “culture, community and economic growth”

Then they will attend engagements in Virginia and Bermuda.

This comes after insiders told Daily Star that Camilla has been contacted by victims’ rights groups, since she has a history of advocating for abused women. Lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents several Epstein survivors, suggested that Camilla meeting will send a powerful message for victims not only in the US but beyond.