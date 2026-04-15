Prince Harry sends emotional message to King after William shuts doors

Prince Harry put his heart out during a meaningful gathering in which he participated without Meghan Markle.

For the unversed, the couple is currently touring Australia to undertake private, business and philanthropic engagements.

On April 15, the Duke of Sussex took part in the Movember event, which aimed to shed light on fatherhood struggles.

The Melbourne-based charity works for men's physical and mental health.

Harry, in conversation with Movember’s global director of men’s health research, Dr Zac Seidler, revealed that he fought with his own traumas before performing the duties of a father to his and Meghan's two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

"Certainly, from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past," he shared.

He admitted that in the early days of Archie's arrival, he used to feel "disconnected."

Harry added, "To the dads and soon-to-be dads: yes, it's messy. You'll have a rollercoaster of emotions — and don't judge yourself."

Notably, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about his messy childhood, saying such thoughtful conversations were not part of old times.

"With the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade," he said.

Prince Harry's fatherhood remarks appear to be an emotional message for his own papa, King Charles, as he wants reconciliation.

However, the biggest hurdle in his way is his brother Prince William, because, as per reports, the future monarch won't let any controversial figures back into the royal fold.