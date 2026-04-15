King Charles steps back from taking big 'risk' as new announcement made

King Charles made a vital decision to support Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's police probe despite constant pleas from the public.

In a new announcement made by Buckingham Palace, the details of the monarch and Queen Camilla's high-profile US state visit were disclosed.

The royal couple will participate in a key engagement in the United States of America from April 27th to 30th. King Charles will also visit Bermuda from May 1st to 2nd, 2026.

Since the talks of the US trip, people from all around the world have been urging the King to meet Epstein victims when he tours the US.

But a Palace insider spoke out and delivered sad news to fans, waiting for an emotional encounter.

As per the sources, the King won't participate in any such activities which may affect the police investigation in Andrew's case.

For the unversed, the former Duke of York was taken into custody on account of misconduct in public office. Other serious allegations have also been under investigation.

As per Express, "There is no deviation from the guidance that we’ve previously issued, that it will not be possible during this State Visit for a meeting to take place of the kind that has been suggested."

The source claimed that the officials inside the Palace are completely aware of the public's sentiments, but "anything that could potentially impact on ongoing police inquiries and assessments and any potential legal action or criminal trial that could result from that would be to the detriment of the survivors themselves in their pursuit of justice."

King Charles' meeting with Epstein could be "risky" as it may impact ongoing inquiries. His team stepped back from taking any kind of risk for the best interest of the survivors.

The monarch and his wife earlier said in a statement that they stand with the victims of any form of abuse, while condemning Andrew's shocking acts.