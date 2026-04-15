Prince Harry leaves out Meghan from key ceremony honouring royal roots

Prince Harry appeared sombre and serious as he took off without Meghan Markle on the second day of engagements in Canberra.

The Duke of Sussex, who has previously served in the British military, laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial (AWM) followed by the Indigenous smoking ceremony on Wednesday. While it had been a brief stop, it had been a significant given the history.

King Charles’s younger son was seen wearing his service medals during the appearance. Following the ceremony, Harry was then given a private tour of the museum.

As part of his tour he viewed the commemorative space For our Country, which recognises the military service of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Harry is also expected to deliver a speech, a keynote to Invictus Australia.

He will then return to Melbourne where his wife Meghan had stayed during this time.

Prince Harry has never shied away from expressing his earnestness for the service and how it had impacted him. The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as one of the biggest missions when he was still part of the royal life, to provide a platform for injured, sick former military veterans.

Moreover, given how King Charles is the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces and the head of state for Australia, it also serves as a tribute to his own royal roots.