Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's emotional act raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the spotlight for their emotional gesture during their much-talked visit to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex never fail to make headlines as thier every move attracts attention from both media and social media users.

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of a royal family, have been accused of exploiting sick children during their hospital visit in Melbourne, the couple's tour is also being dubbed 'pseudo-royal'.

The California-based husband and wife triggered a fresh firestorm soon after they touched down in the country, where Harry's parents, King Charles III and his late ex-wife, Princess Diana, visited together 1985.

Prince Archi and Princess Lilibet's parente got emotional as the met kids. They posed with "visibly sick" children at the Royal Children's Hospital.

However, their act has been slammed as media opportunity as cameras and phones captured the Sussexes posing alongside the youngsters, giving hugs and taking selfies.

The couple's critics, as usual began to judge their move soon after clips and photos webnt viral, calling it a publicity stunt, with one blasting the move as "performative nonsense".

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, chose a location with a very storied royal history to mark their first appearance in Australia since their 2018 tour as royal newlyweds.

The now-private citizens toured the hospital the prince's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, first visited in 1963. She returned in 2011, along with her husband, Prince Philip, to officially open the hospital on its current site.

The Sussexes toured the facility as private citizens after quitting the royal family in 2020.

Critics, however, slammed them for allegedly using the children as "props". One user wrote: "Truly sickening to put all those babies, some with compromised immune systems, in the room for a photo op."

Another responded: "I have no words. The Royal Children's Hospital is a much-loved place in the hearts of Victorians. I am disgusted that they used this place to PR grift!"

One went on accusing theom of hypocracy, saying: "So their own children are too important for anyone to have seen their faces, yet these poor children are fine to be used as props. Absolutely disgusting."