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Meghan's Sydney retreat sees late spots, fans hail 'once in lifetime' event

Meghan Markle’s Sydney retreat still has room despite 'sold out' buzz

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Meghan&apos;s Sydney retreat sees late spots, fans hail &apos;once in lifetime&apos; event
Meghan’s Sydney retreat sees late spots, fans hail 'once in lifetime' event

Meghan Markle’s much talked about Sydney wellness retreat is almost here but the guest list is still getting a last-minute shuffle.

The Duchess of Sussex’s women-only event, Her Best Life, is set to take place at the five-star InterContinental in Coogee Beach, with packages priced from £1,400. 

While the retreat was initially teased as fully booked, a fresh update revealed a handful of rooms quietly back on offer just days before kickoff.

Organisers took to Instagram to announce “final last-minute availability,” pointing to a small number of single and double rooms newly released due to changes in bookings. 

With a cap of 300 attendees, the event remains exclusive but not quite at full capacity just yet.

The experience promises a curated mix of wellness, conversation and community, with Meghan headlining a fireside chat alongside co-host Gemma O’Neill. 

Guests can expect a schedule of activities designed around connection and personal growth, all set against a beachfront backdrop.

For those opting for the VIP tier, priced at £1,700, the perks include private accommodation and guaranteed photo opportunities with Meghan. 

Standard ticket holders, meanwhile, will still have access to the main programming and can capture moments from the event following the sessions.

 Several guests have shared their anticipation online, calling the retreat a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to meet Meghan and connect with like-minded women.

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