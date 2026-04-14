Princess Anne says companions can't 'look like death' on royal duty

Princess Anne who regularly tops the royal league table for official duties is always admired for her relentless pace.

From early morning engagements to late day appearances, she is rarely seen slowing down, often crisscrossing the country with military precision.

But according to reports, Anne has one personal expectation that sits above all the formalities and protocols which is positivity.

Those accompanying her on royal outings are expected to be “nice, bright and cheerful” when meeting members of the public, she believes is essential to the spirit of the job.

Her reasoning for this approach dates back to her candid 1981 documentary Princess Anne: Her Working Life, where she made her views on engagement etiquette very clear.

Reflecting on the importance of public-facing appearances, she explained that a companion who arrives in a poor mood or disengaged is of little use on a walkabout.

There’s no value in someone turning up “looking like death and furious,” or standing silently in the background appearing uninterested while members of the public are waiting to meet them.

She acknowledged that maintaining that level of energy and composure isn’t always easy, but stressed that it comes with the territory.

On official duties, she said, you may not always feel cheerful but you are expected to look it.