Meghan Markle takes over King Charles, Queen Camilla role in Australia

Meghan Markle is set to take over Australian television screens as a new announcement confirmed her exciting appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex filmed an episode as a guest judge of the globally known show, MasterChef Australia.

An exciting promo has been released in which Archie and Lilibet's mother was introduced as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.

Dressed in a chic all-black dress, beaming Meghan received a big round of applause.

The statement by MasterChef Australia reads, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018.

"Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen."

However, the release date of the episode featuring Meghan is not clear yet.

It is important to mention here that Meghan's father-in-law, King Charles, alongside his wife Camilla, were also featured in the cooking show.

According to TV Tonight, "MasterChef Australia has previously featured Prince Charles & Camilla (who is said to be quite the fan) in 2018 in an off-site challenge."

Now, Meghan has been taking over the role once played by her in-laws.