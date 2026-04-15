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Prince William receives shoutout from Prince Harry during sweet moment

Prince Harry recreates special Prince William memory despite ongoing rift between estranged brothers

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 15, 2026

Prince William receives shoutout from Prince Harry during sweet moment

Prince Harry seemed to have sent a nod to his brother Prince William in a light-hearted moment despite the rift between them.

The two sons of King Charles had once been very close to one another and shared a special camaraderie. Their sense of humour also matched and it continues to do so, as suggested by the latest turn of events.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently on a four-day visit in Australia, had a fan encounter back in Montecito. According to a gossip portal, Deuxmoi, Harry seemingly met an elder lady who asked him if he was “pence harry” to which he jokingly replied, “No, I’m a look alike”.

The moment had been sweet but it was also a major call back to Prince William’s latest adventure with BBC Radio show host, Greg James, who had taken up the 1000 miles challenge for charity.

Greg has bike-ride his way across the country and he had many celebrity guest appearances to support the cause. One such surprise appearance came from the future king of England, who had been a real sport about riding a tandem bike with Greg.

In one of the moments, as the two passed by a school of kids, Greg had shouted out introduced William. In the same fashion, William had quipped, “It’s a look alike.”

Fans thought that it has been a hilarious moment reflecting on the cheeky side of the future king, one that he clearly shares with his younger brother as well.

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